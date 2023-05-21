Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (28-17) and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM on May 21.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (0-2) against the Mariners and George Kirby (5-2).

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule