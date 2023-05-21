Mariners vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (28-17) and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM on May 21.
The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (0-2) against the Mariners and George Kirby (5-2).
Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Seattle has a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Seattle scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-1
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|W 7-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
|May 21
|@ Braves
|-
|George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
|May 22
|Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 25
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|-
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
