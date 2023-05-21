Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (28-17) and the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM on May 21.

The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (0-2) against the Mariners and George Kirby (5-2).

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The last 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Seattle has a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Seattle scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Mariners have pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 15 @ Red Sox W 10-1 George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
May 16 @ Red Sox L 9-4 Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
May 17 @ Red Sox L 12-3 Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
May 19 @ Braves L 6-2 Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
May 20 @ Braves W 7-3 Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
May 21 @ Braves - George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
May 22 Athletics - Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
May 23 Athletics - Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
May 24 Athletics - Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
May 25 Athletics - Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
May 26 Pirates - George Kirby vs Mitch Keller

