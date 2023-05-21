George Kirby will be on the mound for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 contests.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle is 6-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 45 games with a total.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 12-11 7-8 15-14 15-17 7-5

