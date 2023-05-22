Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (22-24) taking on the Oakland Athletics (10-38) at 9:40 PM (on May 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Mariners, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-2) for the Mariners and Kyle Muller (1-3) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 16 (53.3%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The Mariners have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 202 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Mariners Schedule