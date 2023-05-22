Kyle Muller gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics looking to shut down Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB action with 48 home runs. They average one per game.

Seattle is slugging .374, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (202 total runs).

The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Castillo is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Castillo will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras

