How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Muller gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics looking to shut down Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in MLB action with 48 home runs. They average one per game.
- Seattle is slugging .374, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Mariners' .226 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (202 total runs).
- The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage ranks 25th in MLB.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Castillo is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.
- Castillo will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Roansy Contreras
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.