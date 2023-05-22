On Monday, May 22 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (22-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-38) at T-Mobile Park in the series opener. Luis Castillo will get the call for the Mariners, while Kyle Muller will take the mound for the Athletics.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +240 moneyline odds to win. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-3, 7.71 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 30 times and won 16, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (21.7%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 3rd Win AL West +700 - 4th

