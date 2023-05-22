Player props can be found for Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Castillo has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.31), 18th in WHIP (1.045), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 8 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .286/.337/.540 on the year.

Kelenic has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

France Stats

Ty France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .253/.327/.360 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has collected 40 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .284/.391/.567 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.350/.383 on the season.

Ruiz has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1

