Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and others in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 24-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 26th, 1.006 WHIP ranks 12th, and 15 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.430/.598 on the year.

Acuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He's slashed .239/.371/.528 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .333/.404/.574 slash line on the season.

Freeman will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .450 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 29 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .250/.357/.506 slash line so far this season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

