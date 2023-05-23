On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 36 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 22.2% of his games this season, Crawford has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), including five multi-run games (11.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 24
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
