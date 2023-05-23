Tuesday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 23, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .177 with three doubles and eight walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in 12 of 30 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-hit games (13.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 .163 AVG .231 .294 OBP .279 .186 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 11/5 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings