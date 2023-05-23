Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 23, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .177 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 12 of 30 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina (0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
