Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (23-24) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at 9:40 PM ET on May 23. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.

The Mariners will call on Marco Gonzales (3-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
  • This season, the Mariners have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.
  • Seattle has been at least -225 moneyline favorites four times this season and won each of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
  • Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).
  • The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ Red Sox L 12-3 Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
May 19 @ Braves L 6-2 Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
May 20 @ Braves W 7-3 Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
May 21 @ Braves L 3-2 George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
May 22 Athletics W 11-2 Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
May 23 Athletics - Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
May 24 Athletics - Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
May 25 Athletics - Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
May 26 Pirates - George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
May 27 Pirates - Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
May 28 Pirates - Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz

