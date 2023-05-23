Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (23-24) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at 9:40 PM ET on May 23. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.
The Mariners will call on Marco Gonzales (3-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- This season, the Mariners have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has been at least -225 moneyline favorites four times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|W 7-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
|May 21
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
|May 22
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 25
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|-
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
|May 28
|Pirates
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
