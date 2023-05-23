Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (23-24) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at 9:40 PM ET on May 23. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Mariners, who are favored by our model.

The Mariners will call on Marco Gonzales (3-1) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (0-2).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has been at least -225 moneyline favorites four times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule