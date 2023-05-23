Marco Gonzales and Luis Medina are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics face off on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 9 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-14).

Seattle has played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 69.2% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 47 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-23-1).

The Mariners have collected a 2-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-12 12-12 7-9 16-14 15-17 8-6

