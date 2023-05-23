Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marco Gonzales and Luis Medina are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics face off on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-225
|+180
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 54.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-14).
- Seattle has played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 69.2% chance to win.
- Seattle has played in 47 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-23-1).
- The Mariners have collected a 2-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-12
|12-12
|7-9
|16-14
|15-17
|8-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.