The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Esteury Ruiz.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in baseball with a .379 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

Seattle ranks 14th in runs scored with 213 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.59 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Marco Gonzales (3-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gonzales has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Gonzales has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz

