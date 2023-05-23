Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (23-24) will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-39) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 23, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (3-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Mariners and Athletics game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played in four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 21.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious one time in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd Win AL West +800 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.