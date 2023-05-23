Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others in the Seattle Mariners-Oakland Athletics matchup at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gonzales Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In eight starts this season, Gonzales has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 17 1.2 8 8 8 1 2 at Tigers May. 12 6.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Astros May. 6 6.0 6 3 3 4 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1 at Phillies Apr. 25 5.0 4 1 1 2 1

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 49 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.350/.564 so far this year.

Kelenic hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has collected 47 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.338/.365 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 32 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .276/.382/.552 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 55 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .286/.348/.380 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

