The Oakland Athletics (10-39) will aim to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Mariners (23-24) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (3-1) to the mound, while Luis Medina (0-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (3-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

The Mariners will send Gonzales (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, a 1.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.591 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Gonzales has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.88 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

During three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.88 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Medina is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this game.

Medina will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

