Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on May 23 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Braves.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell has three home runs and six walks while batting .147.
- Trammell has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (23.1%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five of 13 games so far this season.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.111
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.111
|SLG
|1.000
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.02 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Medina (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.88 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.88, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
