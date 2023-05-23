On Tuesday, Ty France (.277 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .260 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

France has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

France has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

