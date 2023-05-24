A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock -- with a slugging percentage of .130 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .148.
- Pollock has had a hit in nine of 29 games this season (31.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.3%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (10.3%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In seven of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.217
|.152
|OBP
|.269
|.286
|SLG
|.522
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (1-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
