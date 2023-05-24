Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Pruitt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .225 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Raleigh has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.5%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (12.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.95).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Pruitt will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 33-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- Over his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .262 against him. He has a 3.37 ERA and averages 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
