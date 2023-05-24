On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Pruitt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt

Austin Pruitt TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .225 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.5%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (12.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.3% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 21 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings