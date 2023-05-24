Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (24-24) and the Oakland Athletics (10-40) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Mariners squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-3, 6.85 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 216 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

