Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (24-24) and the Oakland Athletics (10-40) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Mariners squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 24.
The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-3, 6.85 ERA).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Athletics 2.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.
- Seattle has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 216 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Braves
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|W 7-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Jesse Chávez
|May 21
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|George Kirby vs Jared Shuster
|May 22
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller
|May 23
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
|May 24
|Athletics
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 25
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 26
|Pirates
|-
|George Kirby vs Mitch Keller
|May 27
|Pirates
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Roansy Contreras
|May 28
|Pirates
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Ortiz
|May 29
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
