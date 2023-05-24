How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 52 total home runs.
- Seattle has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).
- The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (216 total).
- The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.169).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Miller is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Miller will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Roansy Contreras
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
