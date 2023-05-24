Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners will square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 19th in MLB action with 52 total home runs.

Seattle has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (216 total).

The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.169).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Miller is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.

Miller will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Nestor Cortes Jr.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.