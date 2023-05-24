On Wednesday, May 24 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (24-24) host the Oakland Athletics (10-40) at T-Mobile Park. Bryce Miller will get the call for the Mariners, while Ken Waldichuk will take the mound for the Athletics.

The favored Mariners have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +230. Seattle (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (2-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-3, 6.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-300), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (20.8%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 1-9.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd Win AL West +800 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.