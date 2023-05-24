Player props can be found for Jarred Kelenic and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .296/.348/.556 so far this year.

Kelenic will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Braves May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 13 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .261/.341/.380 slash line on the season.

France heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics May. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 56 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.346/.378 so far this season.

Ruiz will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has recorded 40 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .270/.379/.541 slash line so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

