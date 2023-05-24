Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Oakland Athletics and Austin Pruitt, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 24, when he went 1-for-1 with a double against the Red Sox.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty has a double and four walks while batting .147.
- In five of 14 games this season, Haggerty got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
- Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.167
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.154
|.167
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Pruitt starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 33-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- He has a 3.37 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .262 against him over his nine appearances this season.
