Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tom Murphy -- batting .367 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .232 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.192
|AVG
|.333
|.222
|OBP
|.333
|.385
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|11/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk (1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
