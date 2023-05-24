On Wednesday, Ty France (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has 13 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.
  • France has recorded a hit in 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.313 AVG .211
.404 OBP .286
.488 SLG .246
10 XBH 2
2 HR 0
14 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 24
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
