On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 39 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 28 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has an RBI in 12 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (40.4%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .196 .429 OBP .328 .339 SLG .353 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/14 K/BB 10/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings