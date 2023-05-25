Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (50) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • In 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%) Kelenic has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has homered (21.3%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kelenic has had an RBI in 20 games this season (42.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 24
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
