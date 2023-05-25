Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (50) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%) Kelenic has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (21.3%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 20 games this season (42.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.345
|.299
|OBP
|.410
|.479
|SLG
|.673
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/4
|K/BB
|16/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
