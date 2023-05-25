Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (50) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 36 of 47 games this year (76.6%) Kelenic has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (21.3%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Kelenic has had an RBI in 20 games this season (42.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 24 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings