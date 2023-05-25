Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Carlos Perez and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in baseball with 53 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .381 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (222 total).

The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.163).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (2-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gilbert enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert will look to build upon an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Braves W 7-3 Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates - Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr.

