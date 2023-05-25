Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (25-24), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Oakland Athletics (10-41) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, May 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (2-2, 3.81 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.99 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 19 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Seattle has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 20.4%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+150) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

