Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Haggerty -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty is batting .162 with two doubles and five walks.
- Haggerty enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .308.
- In six of 15 games this season, Haggerty got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Haggerty has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.167
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.154
|.167
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.95 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
