Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
