The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks.
  • In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 34.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.235 AVG .190
.284 OBP .227
.407 SLG .381
6 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 7
31/4 K/BB 23/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
