The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .228 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this season (13 of 43), with two or more RBI seven times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .227 AVG .191 .261 OBP .345 .333 SLG .511 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 9 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

