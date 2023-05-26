Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .228 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.6%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this season (13 of 43), with two or more RBI seven times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.227
|AVG
|.191
|.261
|OBP
|.345
|.333
|SLG
|.511
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
