J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 39 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (20.8%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 48 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller (5-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.44 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
