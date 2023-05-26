Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (50) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Kelenic has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 24 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings