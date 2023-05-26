Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (50) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has homered in 10 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.7% of his games this year, Kelenic has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.254 AVG .345
.299 OBP .410
.479 SLG .673
9 XBH 10
3 HR 4
10 RBI 7
22/4 K/BB 16/6
2 SB 3
24 GP 24
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
