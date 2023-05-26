Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kolten Wong -- hitting .115 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 26 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Pirates Player Props
|Mariners vs Pirates Odds
|Mariners vs Pirates Prediction
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .170 with three doubles and eight walks.
- In 12 of 32 games this season (37.5%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.163
|AVG
|.231
|.294
|OBP
|.279
|.186
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|11/5
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller (5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks eighth, .989 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.