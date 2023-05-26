The Seattle Mariners versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Caballero and Bryan Reynolds.

The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The total is 7 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +130 7 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-1.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances. Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.3.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 20 of the 34 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).

Seattle has a record of 13-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (65% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-12 12-12 7-9 19-14 17-17 9-6

