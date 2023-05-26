When the Seattle Mariners (26-24) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) meet at T-Mobile Park on Friday, May 26, George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while the Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The total is 7 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-3, 2.62 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (5-1, 2.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Mariners and Pirates matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-155), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jarred Kelenic hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 20, or 58.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Mariners have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games).

Seattle has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+350)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.