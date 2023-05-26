The Dallas Wings (1-0) go head to head with the Seattle Storm (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Storm went 17-13-0 ATS last year.

Wings games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

The Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 30 times last year.

