Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .237.
- In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.190
|.284
|OBP
|.227
|.407
|SLG
|.381
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/4
|K/BB
|23/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
