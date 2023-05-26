Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- France has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of them.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (12.2%).
- In 46.9% of his games this season (23 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.404
|OBP
|.286
|.488
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.44), ninth in WHIP (.989), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).
