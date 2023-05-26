The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

France has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of them.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (12.2%).

In 46.9% of his games this season (23 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .313 AVG .211 .404 OBP .286 .488 SLG .246 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 14 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings