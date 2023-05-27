On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .237.
  • In 56.8% of his games this season (25 of 44), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has driven in a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.227 AVG .191
.261 OBP .345
.333 SLG .511
5 XBH 6
1 HR 4
9 RBI 9
20/3 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 21
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3).
