J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Pirates - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .248 with 28 walks and 26 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 98th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.429
|OBP
|.328
|.339
|SLG
|.353
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/14
|K/BB
|10/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
