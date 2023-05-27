The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Pirates.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .248 with 28 walks and 26 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 98th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
  • In 59.2% of his 49 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (6.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.286 AVG .196
.429 OBP .328
.339 SLG .353
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/14 K/BB 10/10
0 SB 1
25 GP 24
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.50), 59th in WHIP (1.420), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
