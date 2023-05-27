Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 50 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 20.4% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 20 games this year (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 19 games this year (38.8%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .254 AVG .345 .299 OBP .410 .479 SLG .673 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 10 RBI 7 22/4 K/BB 16/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 24 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

