Kolten Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .167 with three doubles and 10 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not homered in his 33 games this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.163 AVG .231
.294 OBP .279
.186 SLG .256
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
11/5 K/BB 9/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 15
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday, May 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
