Luis Castillo will take the mound first for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

The Pirates are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-225). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -225 +180 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 35 total times this season. They've gone 20-15 in those games.
  • Seattle has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 69.2% chance to win.
  • In the 51 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).
  • The Mariners have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-13 12-12 7-9 19-15 17-18 9-6

