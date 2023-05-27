Luis Castillo will take the mound first for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

The Pirates are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-225). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 35 total times this season. They've gone 20-15 in those games.

Seattle has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 69.2% chance to win.

In the 51 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Mariners have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-13 12-12 7-9 19-15 17-18 9-6

