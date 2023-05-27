How to Watch the Mariners vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ty France and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Pirates Player Props
|Mariners vs Pirates Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 57 total home runs.
- Seattle is slugging .383, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (231 total).
- The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.159).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Castillo has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Muller
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Austin Pruitt
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-6
|Home
|George Kirby
|Mitch Keller
|5/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Roansy Contreras
|5/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Ortiz
|5/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Domingo Germán
|5/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Heaney
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.