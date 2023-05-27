Ty France and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 57 total home runs.

Seattle is slugging .383, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (231 total).

The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle's 3.62 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.159).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Castillo has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Athletics W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Bryce Miller Austin Pruitt 5/25/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/26/2023 Pirates L 11-6 Home George Kirby Mitch Keller 5/27/2023 Pirates - Home Luis Castillo Roansy Contreras 5/28/2023 Pirates - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Ortiz 5/29/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Miller Domingo Germán 5/30/2023 Yankees - Home Logan Gilbert Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/31/2023 Yankees - Home George Kirby Clarke Schmidt 6/2/2023 Rangers - Away Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney

