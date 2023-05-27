When the Seattle Mariners (26-25) and Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) face off at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 27, Luis Castillo will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Pirates will send Vince Velasquez to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +180 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (4-3, 3.06 ERA)

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have played in seven games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Mariners went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those contests.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3300 13th 3rd Win AL West +750 - 4th

