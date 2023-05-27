The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24) take on the Seattle Mariners (26-25), a game after Jack Suwinski went deep twice in an 11-6 victory over the Mariners, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (3-2) for the Mariners and Roansy Contreras (3-4) for the Pirates.

Mariners vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (3-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

Contreras (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Contreras has collected four quality starts this year.

Contreras is trying for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 51st, 1.420 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 64th.

