The Seattle Mariners, including Taylor Trammell (batting .143 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell is batting .154 with three home runs and six walks.

Trammell has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Trammell has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .111 AVG .250 .333 OBP .400 .111 SLG 1.000 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 4/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings